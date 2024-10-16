iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after acquiring an additional 631,811 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,954,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,723,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.26 and its 200 day moving average is $208.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

