iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWD opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.41.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

