iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Cut by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

