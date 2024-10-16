iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.31. The company had a trading volume of 145,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,337. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.25 and a 200-day moving average of $354.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

