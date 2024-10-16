iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

