iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 26366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 196.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

