iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $180.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

