iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,069 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 79% compared to the average daily volume of 6,759 put options.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 460,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.