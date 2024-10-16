iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sentry LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 333,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,879,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 26,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $372,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

