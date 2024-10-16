iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,790,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,639,830 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $18.84.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 559.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 879,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 746,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,689,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,821,000 after acquiring an additional 717,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,870.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 556,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 528,123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 517,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 184,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

