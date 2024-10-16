iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. 17,277,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,677,977. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

