iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

