iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,317,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,268,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,006,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,079,000 after buying an additional 223,760 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 245,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMB opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

