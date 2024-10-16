iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

