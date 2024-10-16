iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 704866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

