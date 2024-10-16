iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.89 and last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 17481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.97.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

