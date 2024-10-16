iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

