iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.