iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $589,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

