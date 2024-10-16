iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.49. 7,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

