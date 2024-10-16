iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.97. 1,865,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

