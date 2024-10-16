iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 152,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.49. 253,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,619. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.60.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
