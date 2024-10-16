iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 152,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.49. 253,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,619. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.60.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.