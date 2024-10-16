iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

