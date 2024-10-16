iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. 5,504,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016,235. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

