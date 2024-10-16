iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.49. 3,863,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,185. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $562.04 and its 200-day moving average is $543.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

