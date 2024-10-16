iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.07. The stock has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

