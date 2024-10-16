iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $584.14. 908,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,460. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.05. The company has a market cap of $504.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

