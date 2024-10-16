iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 246,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.66 on Tuesday, reaching $582.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,185. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $562.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

