iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

