iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 723,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,690,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

