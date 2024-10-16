iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

