iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Raised by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.