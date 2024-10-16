IOTA Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. IOTA has a total market cap of $423.88 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,478,295,661 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

