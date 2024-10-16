Investments & Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $388.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.37 and its 200 day moving average is $363.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.