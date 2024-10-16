Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCAX) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2024 – Bicara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Bicara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Bicara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Bicara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bicara Therapeutics stock remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 103,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,678. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Insider Transactions at Bicara Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,833,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

