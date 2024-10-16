Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 230 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.