Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

