Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,913,000 after acquiring an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. 270,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,154. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.