Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.97. 1,543,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,451. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $384.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

