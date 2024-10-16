Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.04. The stock had a trading volume of 513,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

