Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. 9,881,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

