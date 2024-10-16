Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,314 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 3,473 shares.The stock last traded at $34.32 and had previously closed at $34.36.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

