Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Tsfg LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 580,440 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

