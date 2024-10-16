Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Tsfg LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 580,440 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Salesforce: Have You Seen The Latest Price Target Upgrade?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Surges Almost 1,500%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.