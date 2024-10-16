Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

