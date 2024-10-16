Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.8% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

QQQ stock opened at $490.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.82 and its 200 day moving average is $464.10. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

