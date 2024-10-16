Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.88. 1,302,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,320. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

