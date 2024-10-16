Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.88. 1,302,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,320. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
