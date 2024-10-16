Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMW. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 18,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,349. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

