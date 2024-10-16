Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

