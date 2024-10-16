Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.37. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.48. The company has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.55.

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

