Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $617.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $631.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

