InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.16.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIP.UN

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

IIP.UN opened at C$12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.36. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,900.00%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.